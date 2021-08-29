Floods have always been part of weather history in Southwest Pennsylvania.
The 1936 flood in Pittsburgh completely submerged the downtown Golden Triangle. In the recent past, flash floods have ravaged many towns, including Connellsville a few years ago.
The Pittsburgh flood of 1936 resulted from widespread snow melt combined with lots of rain and ice flows on the three rivers flowing into Pittsburgh. The hilly terrain of our area certainly adds to the problem since rains from storms that visit our area have no place to go but down those hills and into the streams.
Flash flooding is the worst since it leaves little time for warning those in harm’s way. Just this past week 21 people were killed when a sudden flash flood produced 17 inches of rain in less than 24 hours near Nashville, Tennessee. We have always had flash floods but in recent years they seem more frequent and intense.
The most devastating flash flood ever to occur in the United States was the famous Johnstown flood of 1889. Only three other events have killed so many Americans in a single day: the Galveston, Texas Hurricane of 1900; the attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon in 2001; and the attack of Pearl Harbor in 1941.
The flood was the result of torrential rains leading to the collapse of the South Fork Dam above the Little Conemaugh River Valley. The dam had been built to create a reservoir for a resort community catering to Pittsburgh’s Industrial Barons. When the dam gave way, a wall of water, at times 40 feet high, plunged down the valley and overwhelmed the city of Johnstown, Pennsylvania, drowning the city and killing 2,200 of its citizens under 20 feet of water.
The rescue operation that ensued brought Clara Barton and the newly founded Red Cross to national attention. This organization still plays such a large role in disaster relief.
This was supposed to be the one-in-a-1,000-year flood event; but history so often does repeat itself. Rain began to fall in the Johnstown area on the evening of July 19, 1977. It turned into a tremendous downpour and by morning 11.82 inches of rain was rushing down the hilly terrain around Johnstown.
Thanks to better warning the death toll was a much lower 85; however the physical devastation was much worse than the 1889 flood as 128 million gallons of water poured into the valley. The South Fork 1899 flood amounted to just 20 million gallons. Once again the city of Johnstown was submerged.
An article in the Johnstown Tribune-Democrat mentioned that the Bethlehem Steel Plant was also submerged. The mill was in the midst of extensive renovation to help revitalize the steel industry. The 1977 flood delayed the renovations and eventually the mill closed in 1992.
The decline in the steel industry and the flood took a toll on the population of the city of Johnstown. By 1980 the city had lost 19.4 percent of its population. A lot of this change is as a result of 11.82 inches of rain falling in a 10-hour period.
As we look to the future, flash floods will always be a part of the make-up of Southwest Pennsylvania. A very long time ago these same hills were as tall as the Rockies out west.
I am sure flash floods have played a big part in wearing away the once tall chain of mountains we call the Appalachians.
