The first 10 days of August were on the dry side with lots of sunny pleasant warm days and very little rainfall. The next 10 days saw increased humidity along with much warmer temperatures and rain every day with over four inches being recorded compared with just a third of an inch the first 10 days.
We also saw the temperatures return into the 90s during the later period. Weather is what we get and no two days are the same. Days may be similar but always there is some variable: rain, sun, clouds, cooler, drier. This is the stuff of what makes up weather.
Climate on the other hand is what we expect to get.
Climate is all about the averages of all the weather over long periods of time. The longer the period the better chance we have of getting what’s expected. This is what we call our normal weather.
We expect August to be warm and humid and January to be cold and snowy. Sometimes Mother Nature throws us a curve ball and January sees temperatures in the 70s or we have snow on October 3rd as we did in the Uniontown area in 1974.
The climate of Southwestern Pennsylvania is described as “Moderate Continental.” We are far enough inland to see only modest influences from the ocean and most of our weather arrives as cold dry air from Canada or warm moist air from the Gulf of Mexico.
The battle for dominance of these two air masses creates most of our weather here in the Uniontown area. The daily battles between the two contrasting air masses keep it interesting and ever changing. In sum: a little of everything without an abundance of any one particular type of weather.
Summers are moderately warm with a few periods of hot and humid weather, interspersed with cooler dry fronts from the north that chase away any hot and humid weather that wants to overstay its’ visit.
While we almost always have some hot summer days they are never as intense and long lasting as the blazing heat and humidity of the southern states.
Winters are moderately cold and snowy, however occasional invasions of warmer moist air from the south thaws the cold and melts away the ice and snow.
While we do have our share of cold winter days we do not experience the long brutal winters of the more northern states.
On an annual basis our average daytime temperature is 60 degrees. Winter days average 40 degrees, spring and fall 60 degrees, and summer 80. Morning lows average 40 degrees on an annual basis with winter mornings at 20 degrees spring, and fall at 40 and summer mornings at 60.
These are the expected average or “normal” temperatures in our area averaged over the past 100 years.
Of course, on any given day the Uniontown temperature can be 20 degrees warmer or colder than the average and result from the ongoing battle between the contrasting air masses battling for dominance. On rare occasions we get some extreme temperatures that also go into the averages. It’s been as cold as 22 below zero and as warm as 102 in Uniontown.
In the scheme of things, compared with most places we have a fairly comfortable climate. Not too hot or cold. I like to call our area the Comfort Zone.
Remember climate is what we expect, weather is what we get.
