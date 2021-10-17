It’s mid-October and we are still awaiting the arrival of the glorious fall colors that usually prevail at this time of the year.
Reports from far northern corners of Pennsylvania indicate that the trees are beginning to turn; and a bit of color is showing up in the highest elevations of Somerset and Garrett Counties to our east since higher elevations are some 5-8 degrees cooler than the lower elevations.
The combination of the cooler fall temperatures and the decreasing amounts of sunlight are what is responsible for the changing colors as Mother Nature begins the process of closing up the chlorophyll factory which is responsible for manufacturing the green in our leaves.
Did you know the yellow, red, orange and other colors are present all spring and summer but are masked by the stronger green color that dominates until the fall?
In recent years as part of our changing climate the fall changeover of color is now arriving in Southwestern Pennsylvania about two weeks later than normal. Even in the mountains we have yet to have a good frost and freeze.
The Uniontown area usually sees its first frost by mid-October and our nearby mountains expect a frost and freeze in early October. Across the state, Pittsburgh and Harrisburg has an average first frost date of late October and Philadelphia holds off until almost the second week of November.
The earliest in our state is up in Smethport with a first week of September as their average first frost date. Smethport also holds the record for the coldest Pennsylvania temperature of 42 below zero.
Since cold air likes to settle in low spots, valley bottoms are usually the first to see frost. Cold air likes to drain down hillsides and settle into these lower spots. Many times the valley bottom will have a heavy frost while the hillside above will remain above freezing.
This is one reason why you will see many orchards on the hillside rather than in the bottomlands. A light freeze occurs with temperatures between 29 and 32 degrees and will kill most tender plants. A moderate freeze has temperatures between 25 and 28 degrees and devastates most vegetation while temperatures below 24 will produce heavy damage to most garden plants.
In looking ahead, this coming week appears to have temperatures cooler than last week’s 70s and low 80s. We could also see some early mornings 30s but we are not looking for much in the way of temperatures below freezing.
We certainly have had a great fall weather season with sunny pleasant days and comfortable nights. Great weather to be outdoors; enjoying a football game or one of the many fall activities that take place at this time of the year.
It might be of interest to know that on October 3rd, 1974 snow fell on and off throughout the day across Southwestern Pennsylvania with Uniontown seeing rooftops and grassy areas turn white while the mountains picked up several inches of accumulation.
It looks like this year we will see a lot more action from our rakes before we see the need for the snow shovel.
