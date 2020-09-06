The fires are still racing up and down the hills of California. The heat out West has been deadly and severe with the city of Phoenix registering 50 days of temperatures of 110 degrees or higher and setting a new record of 117. The planet has a new record of 130 degrees at Death Valley and Siberia also had a heat wave this summer with a temperature of 100 degrees respectively.
In our area, we have experienced 26 days with temperature of 90 degrees or better. An average summer produces just 11. The past decade was probably the warmest in several hundred years.
Pollution fills our waters and air. Our oceans are lined up with brewing storms that should make for an interesting and perhaps deadly September. It has already been a very active hurricane season, and fortunately for us, the remnants of Hurricane Laura brought beneficial rains to our area and helped mitigate the developing drought in the region.
In the Arctic, the ice continues to melt at alarming rates, glaciers the world over are shrinking and all this additional melt is causing our seas to rise, coastal cities and islands to flood and much of the world and its leaders seem to be indifferent to it all. What is going on?
I believe they call it climate change and a lot of this probably has to do with the fact that our carbon levels are the highest in hundreds if not thousands of years. The pollution in our skies and waters is not natural. It is being caused by us. Study after study is beginning to confirm the facts that the warming planet is causing warming air and water temperatures. These warmer temperature and waters are fueling stronger and more frequent storms. How much evidence do we need to change the indifference into meaningful discussion and action? Will we simply wait and deny the problem like we did with the Covid- 19 Virus or will we have leaders step up, have a discussion and formulate a plan of action before it’s too late.
We can do much and action now and in the near future will save lives and help reduce the destruction and devastation that currently is ravaging our planet. We are beginning to see some studies and scientists coming out with ideas on mitigation and Adaptation as a way to deal with the expanding climate crisis before it gets out of control like the virus did.
Bjorn Lomborg in a new book titled “False Alarm” makes good arguments for the mitigation and adaptation approach instead of a head on approach that may have far too dramatic effect on the world’s economies at a time when they are suffering from the ongoing effects of the current COVID-19 crisis.
A few weeks back, I wrote about some of the mitigation projects planned and currently ongoing to combat the rising seas and the problems for coastal cities. All of this will be costly and Lomborg makes the case that there is a way forward without destroying the world’s economy. He also raises some good points about the reality of global temperature reductions as a result of international treaties which are hard to enforce especially with countries like China, India and even the USA pulling out. I think we will hear more about mitigation and adaptation. Let’s hope so.
