The CNN headlines this past week: “U.K smashes its hottest day record, 100 million Americans under alerts in global heat emergency.”
Heat waves across multiple continents have dashed records, threatened public health and buckled infrastructure in what scientists say are signs of the climate crisis’ impact on day-to-day weather. The temperature in the United Kingdom hit 104, making Tuesday of this past week the hottest day ever recorded there and records go back hundreds of years.
France, Italy and Spain all saw temperatures above 105 degrees. Much of Europe does not have air conditioning. Only 1% of the homes in England are air conditioned. Imagine your two-week vacation to Europe in these conditions. How nice we have it, but even here in the United States the heat is causing problems as much of the Mid-West is broiling in 100 degree heat with many places even above 110 degrees.
The heat wave in Europe in 2003 killed over 25,000 people. Heat is the biggest killer of weather related events; far greater than hurricanes, tornadoes, and cold. Most victims of heat deaths are the urban poor who cannot afford air conditioning and are afraid to open windows for security reasons.
Along with the heat we are experiencing another season of fires in the United States and now the fires have ignited in Europe. The daily pictures are frightening and we are so fortunate to live in an area not affected by these continuous rounds of devastating fires.
This past week we did get some much needed rains as conditions were beginning to dry out and as the woods and fields dry the risk of fire does increase even here in Southwestern Pennsylvania.
We are also fortunate that for the most part our summer has been mostly on the pleasant side. We have experienced a few hot days but these have been quickly followed by cooler and drier air from Canada that has chased away any hot and humid weather that wants to overstay its visit.
The world is awash in the problems associated with our planet trying to deal with the changes in the climate that scientists blame on our human pollution of Mother Earth. So many still deny and in denying the can gets kicked down the road and it’s someone else that will have to deal with the aftermath of our carelessness and denial. That someone else will be our children and grandchildren.
There are plenty of solutions to the problem of our changing climate. A few weeks ago I wrote about Father Ocean as a source of help. Mankind is smart enough and we have the resources. What we still lack is the political will to honor our future generations and get serious about this problem. Must we wait for the fires, heat and storms to continue their destruction and misery before we take the action that is necessary?
We can do better.
Looking ahead the Climate Prediction Center is forecasting much of the United States to see above-average temperatures for the next two weeks. The exceptions are the far north and the far southwest.
This does include Southwestern Pennsylvania and includes a bit higher chance for some additional rainfall across our region.
