Meteorological winter began on December 1 and usually by this time we have had one or two measurable snows. Winter seems to be holding back and while we have had a cold day here and there, two days later temperatures are back in the 60s.
The lack of snow and sustained cold is evident over much of the country. Ski slopes out west are still bare and many resorts have yet to open. Denver and Salt Lake City almost always see snow in October and November. They remain snowless. The average first snow for Denver is October 18 and for Salt Lake it is November 7.
The lack of snow out west is a result of the continued drought caused by the La Nina weather pattern which spells more problems for an area desperately in need of precipitation.
Speaking of precipitation, this is not the time to vacation in Hawaii as some 20 inches of rain in a few days has caused widespread flooding and destruction.
An unusual blizzard warning was posted this past week for the high mountain peaks of the tropical island. Mauna Kea the tallest peak is 13,800 feet above sea level. Since temperatures decrease about 5 degrees per 1,000 foot increase in elevation snow can easily fall on these mountains.
Reviewing the early winter forecasts made by the weather prophets on TV and the media, including the almanac, snow and cold were supposed to get here early but so far it has been a no show.
In looking back at the weather records for our area only five years since 1889 have had no measurable snow in the month of December: 1928, 1931, 1941, and most recently 1994.
Looking ahead we don’t see much of a return to any sustained cold and snowy patterns at least through December. The Climate Prediction Center has us well above normal temperatures for the next two weeks. Averages are 42 for the daytime high and 27 for the morning low.
Beyond that, temperatures until the end of the month are to average above normal but precipitation will increase to above normal. Since October and November were well below average in the rainfall department this is good news.
The above normal temperature pattern is forecast to cover a wide area from New England to Florida and westward through the Ohio and Mississippi River Valleys. Much of the country east of the Continental Divide is included and this should be good news for consumer energy prices since demand for heating oil, natural gas and electricity should be lower due to this lower demand as result of warmer temperatures.
Since Christmas will fall during this forecast we can’t completely rule out a white one; but it does not look good. Over the years the Uniontown area only has a17% chance of Christmas being white. On December 25, 1983 our high temperature in town just hit zero and many places were below the zero mark.
The year before 1982 temperatures topped out near 70 degrees. Another interesting weather fact was in 1998 when Uniontown experienced 10 days in a row of temperatures in the 60s from November 28 through December 7 with the highest being 70 degrees.
The last few years have been tough ones for snow lovers and ski resorts.
