While the fires burn out west and the heat and drought consume a large portion of the country it is comforting to know that we live in an area that has far fewer weather problems and extremes than most regions.
Looking at June, July and the first part of August we have had it pretty nice. A few hot and humid days but always followed by a refreshing cool spell with a nice rain to water area gardens.
From a statistical standpoint we average nine days each summer with temperatures of 90 degrees or better. So far only four days have reached 90 or above this season with our warmest being on June 29th when we recorded a high of 93 degrees. Our last 90 degree day was on July 6th.
It does appear that we will see temperatures a little above normal over the next few weeks and this could produce a few 90-degree days. Also from a statistical viewpoint our average temperature reaches its peak of 86 degrees for the high and 64 for the low on July 24th and from that point average temperatures start downward until January 28th when the average high temperature is 38 and the low 20 degrees.
Uniontown’s record high was 102 reached on a number of occasions with the latest date in the season on August 4th, 1930. Our mountain area rarely sees 90-degree temperatures and averages just one 90 degree day every few years. The high so far this summer was 88 on June 29th.
When we do encounter a hot and humid spell it’s comforting to know that temperatures in our mountains are always some 4-8 degrees cooler than our urban areas in the lower elevations. We also offer shady bike and hiking trails and lots of cool streams and lakes to help beat the heat.
We see a lot of out-of-the-area license plates in the summer as folks like to come and enjoy the cooler weather and participate in outdoor activities. The Baltimore-Washington area experiences 32-34 days each season with 90 degrees or better. Richmond, Virginia has 41 days and Charlotte, North Carolina has 44 of those hot days.
I know they say the Southwest heat is a dry heat but Las Vegas averages 134 days each year above 90 degrees and you may recall last year they had no rain in over 100 days. Most of the Southwest sees over 100 days above 90 degrees and frequently temperatures are well over 100 degrees for weeks and sometimes months on end.
My friends in Florida also report that the heat and humidity this summer is “just awful.” In the summer of 1980, Dallas, Texas had 69 days with temperatures above 100 degrees of which 42 were continuous from June 23rd to August 3rd.
With all the problems of flight cancellations and delays and the high cost of rental cars and hotels and the continued threat of covid, why not just stay close to home and enjoy the beauty of our area? We have a lot to offer and the weather is pretty decent. You will also help our local economy.
