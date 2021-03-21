The Pennsylvania Game Commission’s virtual wildlife education program, Wildlife on WiFi (WoW), has been named the recipient of the 2021 Outstanding Environmental Education Program Award by the Pennsylvania Association of Environmental Educators (PAEE).
The purpose of the award is to recognize an exemplary or innovative environmental education program which serves as a model of excellence for educators throughout Pennsylvania.
The Game Commission’s Wildlife on WiFi at-home and virtual learning program was designed and launched in April 2020 to ensure the agency continued meeting its strategic objective of serving the Pennsylvania public and providing educational services during the COVID-19 stay-at-home orders and state school closures. It is available online at www.pgc.pa.gov/education/virtuallearning.
“What started as an initiative to ensure Pennsylvania’s students, educators and parents had virtual wildlife educational tools available at their fingertips has led to a successful, permanent wildlife education program,” said Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans. “It is great to see the WoW resources being widely used across the state and we plan to continue to grow the program. We are also appreciative of the Pennsylvania Association of Environmental Educators’ meaningful recognition for this initiative.”
WoW provides educators, students, parents and high-risk health communities, as well as general audiences, with home-based conservation and wildlife science education activities and lessons, virtual field trips and events, and social media games.
The program has registered more than 75,000 engagements including 1,625 Pennsylvania students and conservation-minded residents who have participated in a WoW virtual lesson. The program has received local, state, and national attention.
The award will officially be presented at the PAEE’s Virtual Conference, being held on March 22 to 23. The PAEE unites, supports and empowers the community of environmental educators throughout Pennsylvania.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission manages and protects wildlife and their habitats and promotes hunting and trapping for current and future generations. Visit www.pgc.pa.gov for more information about Wildlife on WiFi, as well as other information related to Pennsylvania wildlife.
