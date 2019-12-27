It may not feel very much like the typical winter season right now, with temperatures today reaching well into the 50s and another snowless Christmas in the books.
But as the year comes to an end, make no mistake the winter solstice is here.
“The winter solstice marks the shortest day and longest night of the year,” according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) with the National Weather Service.
From this point on, the days will begin to lengthen as the earth’s tilt toward the sun increases. It’ll be a slow process as we continue through the winter season, but one that’s sure to occur.
“At the winter solstice, the sun appears at its most southerly point. The sun is directly overhead at ‘high-noon’ on the solstice at the latitude called the Tropic of Capricorn,” according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac. “The next day, the path will begin to advance northward.”
“As summer advances to winter, the points on the horizon where the sun rises and sets will advance southward each day; the high point in the sun’s daily path across the sky, which occurs at local noon, also moves southward each day,” they continued.
Almanac officials also busted a common myth that in theory, the shortest day of the year should be the coldest with the least amount of sunlight.
But in reality, there are far more factors that affect temperature than the amount of sunlight in a day, including “altitude, snow cover and large-scale weather patterns.”
“Snow cover, for example, partially blocks solar radiation from being absorbed by the Earth, which results in less heat being released and an overall drop in temperatures,” Almanac officials indicated. “Because of these factors, it’s not possible to point to the same date year after year and call it the coldest day.”
As for when average winter weather might reappear after a few short flurries to date, the Almanac states it’s anticipating below-normal winter temperatures across the board — all part of a winter weather season that’s expected to linger well into March 2020.
“For some parts of the country, frigid and frosty conditions will last well into spring, bringing little relief to the winter-weary,” Almanac officials said, adding that it could likely feel like the “never-ending winter,” especially for the Midwest, Ohio Valley and Appalachian regions.
Forecasters with AccuWeather had similar opinions for the upcoming months, noting that the drop in temperature that’s sure to stay isn’t far off.
“I think you’re going to see a touch of winter come in in December. But I think its full force will hold out until after the new year,” said Paul Pastelok, a long-range forecaster with AccuWeather. He added that once that weather does kick off, it’ll be a non-stop, active season full of winter weather.
The report further added that above-normal snowfall could be in store for areas from New York City to Boston, while cities farther south, including Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, will be more likely to get a mix of rain and snow.
Regardless of the forecaster, it appears our region is in for the long-haul of winter weather, though there is hope of longer days and more sunshine as winter solstice closes, and the next summer solstice slowly approaches.
