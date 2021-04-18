Friends of Jim Tobal are offering a youth trout fishing experience as a tribute to the long-time area educator, outdoorsman, and conservationist. Jim passed away in 2020.
The fishing opportunity for all kids 12 years old and under will span several weeks, beginning on Saturday, April 24 in that portion of Redstone Creek flowing through the South Union Township Community Park near Hopwood. The group has asked that children be accompanied by an adult.
Mike Tobal, Jim’s brother, is the event’s primary organizer.
There is no cost for kids to participate in the fishing experience, and no advance registration is required.
Some tackle will be available but adults are asked to equip young participants if possible.
No prizes are offered at the event. Organizers hope kids will simply enjoy the pleasure of fishing for its own sake, as Jim Tobal did during his life.
The Chestnut Ridge Chapter of Trout Unlimited, of which Jim was a long-time member, will provide trout for the event’s initial days. A second stocking of trout will be made on April 27, purchased by the friends of Jim Tobal from the Laurel Hill Trout Farm in Somerset.
“Jim taught for over 40 years in the Laurel Highlands District, mostly as a teacher of American History,” said Gary Brain, former teacher, and later Superintendent of the Laurel Highlands School District. “He put this event together initially and ran it for years because he loved to see kids enjoy the outdoors.
“After his teaching career Jim was elected to the Laurel Highlands School Board where he served as president. I worked with him a lot then, and he did an excellent job for the district. Education and students were always first with Jim Tobal, and he had a great interest in bettering the Fayette County community.”
“Jim was committed to restoring streams and sharing the outdoors with others,” said Ben Moyer, president of the Chestnut Ridge Chapter of Trout Unlimited. “We miss his enthusiasm for education and conservation. He was a unique and generous man.”
Brain said the group is asking that fishing in that section of stream be limited to kids-only through the end of May. He reminds that the park is provided for public enjoyment by South Union Township, and that no litter or debris should be left behind.
“If participants remember Jim Tobal, they will know that he would always leave a place he enjoyed outdoors better than he found it,” Moyer said.
