Albert Gallatin’s Jael Dankle and Abigail King bring an impressive resume as not only solid athletes, but students as well.
Dankle, who swims as an independent with Laurel Highlands, has signed with Youngstown State University to continue her swimming career and study engineering. Dankle carries a 5.0 GPA.
King, who plays basketball for the Lady Colonials, plans on attending Geneva College to study biology and continue her career on the hardwood. King has a 3.83 GPA.
Dankle credited her swim coach, Renee Riggs, as being the biggest influence on her as an athlete, and King acknowledged her parents and coaches.
