Jackson Miller would have been a three-year starter in baseball. He was named to the Herald-Standard All-Area team as a junior when he went 5-1 as a pitcher, including a complete game win over WPIAL finalist Laurel Highlands. Madison Hershberger would have been the starting pitcher and a four-year starter in softball. Also a great hitter, she helped the Lady Colonials earn four playoff berths, one section title, two WPIAL semifinal and PIAA appearances and the program's first state win. A three-year member of the H-S All-Area team, she is a Kent State recruit.
Albert Gallatin selects Hershberger, Miller as Spring Scholar-Athletes
