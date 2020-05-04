Sydney Baciak would have been a four-year starter in track & field. She set the school record in the high jump as a freshman and the triple jump as a sophomore, and qualified for the WPIAL championships three years in a row and the PIAA finals once. She was the MVP of two invitationals. Jared Hartman is a multi-year starter in football and basketball. He helped lead the Leopards to the WPIAL championship game in both football, when he threw for a school-record 30 touchdowns, and basketball his senior year. He was the Herald-Standard Big School Player of the Year in football.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.