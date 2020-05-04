Sydney Baciak would have been a four-year starter in track & field. She set the school record in the high jump as a freshman and the triple jump as a sophomore, and qualified for the WPIAL championships three years in a row and the PIAA finals once. She was the MVP of two invitationals. Jared Hartman is a multi-year starter in football and basketball. He helped lead the Leopards to the WPIAL championship game in both football, when he threw for a school-record 30 touchdowns, and basketball his senior year. He was the Herald-Standard Big School Player of the Year in football.
Belle Vernon selects Baciak, Hartman as Spring Scholar-Athletes
-
- Updated
- 0
Online Poll
Recent Headlines
- Attorney general advocates on behalf of tenants who can't pay rent due to pandemic
- A road less — and more quickly — traveled
- Uniontown Hospital officials ask public to social distance, but are prepared for a COVID-19 surge
- Closings, cancellations, outreach due to health concerns
- Local COVID-19 survivors grateful to be alive
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.