Vienna Bertram is a three-year letterman and two-year starter for a basketball team that has made the playoffs each of those seasons. She is also a two-year letter-winner in track, and has served as the Leopards mascot for the past five years. Mitchell Pohlot is a two-year letterman and starter at tight end in football who helped lead his team to the WPIAL final at Heinz Field this past season. He is a three-year letterman and two-year starter in basketball who was named first-team all-section as a junior.
