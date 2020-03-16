Lindsay Davis is four-year letterman as a thrower (shot put, discus, javelin) in track & field. She also was a four-year starter on a Lady Bearcats soccer team that won three section championships and reached the WPIAL final and won a state playoff game in 2018. She was named all-section three times. Ryan Miller is a four-year letterman in track & field as a distance runner (3,200, 1,600) and was a four-year letterman and two-year starter in soccer. He also was a two-year starter for the Bearcats basketball team.
