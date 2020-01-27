Shawn Dziak is on track to be a four-year letterman in football, basketball and baseball for the Bearcats. He was a three-year starter at quarterback and named all-conference the past two years. He is a two-year starter in basketball and will be a three-year starter in baseball. Caroline Rice is a four-year starter in soccer who was named all-section twice and helped lead her team to the WPIAL final at Highmark Stadium as a senior. She headed in the deciding goal in a 3-1 quarterfinal win over Serra. She is a three-year starter in basketball.
