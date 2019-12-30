Todd Fisher is a four-year letterman in wrestling who reached the WPIAL and regional tournaments as a junior while helping his team make the PIAA finals. He is a three-year starter in soccer who was named all-section as a senior, and will be a four-year letterman in track & field where he is part of the school 1,600 relay record. Elizabeth Trump is four-year letterman and three-year starter in basketball who helped her team qualify for the playoffs her freshman and junior years and was named to the H-S All-Area team last season. She is averaging a double-double this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.