Sarah Hess is a three-year letterman in track & field and helped set the 3,200 relay school record. She was a four-year starter and team captain for a volleyball team that made the playoffs four times, and played basketball two years. She is on track to be valedictorian. Brandon Lincoski is a three-year letterman in track & field. His team qualified for the 2019 playoffs. He is part of the school-record 400 relay and 1,600 relay teams, accomplishing the former for the second time at last year's WPIAL Championships. He is NHS secretary.
