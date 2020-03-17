Payton Hall is a four-year starter as a shortstop and pitcher for the Lady Falcons softball team. She was named all-section last year and all-county three times. She also plays for the Nitro Fastpitch traveling team. Payton is president of NHS and Interact. Declan Johnson is a four-year letterman in track & field where he is a thrower who specializes in the discus. He holds the Mid Mon Valley Invitational record in that event. Declan is president of the Leo Club and vice president of Interact.
