Nicholas Seto, a senior with a 3.9 GPA, is a four-year letterman and three-year starter in basketball who also lettered three years in cross country and football. He will be a four-year letterman in track & field this spring. He qualified for the WPIAL finals twice and the PIAA finals once in the triple jump. Sai Waqanivalu, a senior with a 4.0 GPA, is a three-year starter and four-year letterman in basketball and volleyball. She has earned all-county and all-section honors in volleyball. Sai is her class president and a member of SIA.
