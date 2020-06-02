Britney Bevan would have been a four-year starter in softball who played multiple positions including pitcher. She was part of the 2017 team that made one of the biggest comebacks in WPIAL playoff history when it rallied from an 11-0 deficit to beat Union, 19-15. Colton Lusk would've been a four-year letterman in baseball and was the starting right fielder on last year's WPIAL championship team. He also was part of the 2017 district title squad. In football, Lusk was in the playoffs twice and was a member of the Trojans' 2018 conference championship team.
