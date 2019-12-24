Charlee Petrucci and Sydney Smichnick are both four-year lettermen and co-captains of the basketball team. Both helped the Lady Trojans reach the WPIAL and PIAA playoffs as sophomores. Both have a 4.0 GPA and are on track to be class valedictorians. Sydney is the class president and Charlee is vice president. Sydney is also a four-year starter in tennis and made the WPIAL playoffs in doubles. She has been named a team MVP in both sports. Charlee is also a two-year letterman in volleyball and was named homecoming queen this fall.
