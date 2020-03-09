Amanda Cooke and Jonah Ruschak are both four-year letterman in track & field and team captains. Amanda throws the javelin, shot put and discus. She also founded the Creative Writing Club at Charleroi and is a performer in the school musical Seussical. Johah set the school record in the 300 hurdles last year and helped do the same in the 1,600 relay in 2018, qualifying for the WPIAL championships in both events. A versatile athlete, he also competes in the 400, shot put and discus. Jonah is on track to be his class valedictorian.
