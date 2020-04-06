Sadie Miller and Kara May are not only teammates on the Connellsville softball team, but share other interests and outlooks, as well. Ms. Jennifer Furajter and her AP Biology course rates as their favorite class, and both acknowledged the importance of last year's WPIAL playoff run by the Lady Falcons with Miller noting the semifinal victory over Penn-Trafford as her favorite sports moment and May said being WPIAL runner-up was her top moment. For all those reasons, including excellence on the field and in the classroom, May and Miller have been recognized with their selection as Connellsville's spring representatives for the Herald-Standard Scholar-Athlete program.

