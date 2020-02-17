Nicholas Hunnell is a three-year letterman in wrestling and four-year letterman/two-year starter for a football team than made four playoff trips and won two conference titles. He will be a four-year letterman in track & field and qualified for the WPIAL finals in the 110 high hurdles. Ashlee Toth is a three-year letterman in swimming who has reached the WPIAL championships in the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke. She holds the school record in the latter. She also is a member and captain of the EF Swim Club.
