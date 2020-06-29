Hannah Hebda was a four-year letterman in track & field, cross country and cheerleading. She was a team captain in each sport. She qualified for the WPIAL track finals in the 3,200 relay twice. Her cheerleading team was a three-time WPIAL champ and her 2019 cross country team won a section title for the first time since 1987. She had a 4.55 GPA, was a commencement speaker and a two-year president of the SGA. Patrick Minda was a three-year letterman in baseball who will play in college at Penn State Fayette. He was named to multiple all-conference and all-star teams and helped the Warriors qualify for the playoffs last year. He had a 4.0 GPA and graduated with high honors and as a distinguished scholar.
Elizabeth Forward selects Hebda, Minda as Spring Scholar-Athletes
