Ryan Balentine would be a three-year letterman in track & field and holds the school record in the 110 high hurdles, 300 hurdles and 1,600 relay. A team captain, he qualified for the WPIAL championships in the both hurdles events last year. Kathryn Barch would be a four-year letterman in softball and helped her team win the WPIAL title in 2017 and the PIAA championship last year. She was named all-section three times and all-state in 2019. Kathryn also is a four-year letterman in volleyball and was named all-section twice.

