Josh Skotnicki, the son of David and Laura Skotnicki, is a senior with a 3.91 GPA. He is a two-yer starter in basketball and a three-year starter in baseball who earned all-section honors last year. Sierra Twigg, the daughter of Kimberly Twigg, has a 4.0 GPA. She is a four-year starter in both basketball and volleyball, and has earned all-section and all-WPIAL honors in both sports. Her volleyball team won four section titles. Her basketball team made the playoffs three times and she scored her 1,000th point this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.