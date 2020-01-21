Gianna Kolencik and Isaiah Krizner have different tastes in food and movies, and who has impacted them as an athlete. Kolencik favors pasta and Lady & the Tramp, while Krizner prefers peanut butter & jelly and Dark Knight Rises. Kolencik credits her basketball coach Steve Mittereder as the individual who has influenced her athletic career the most, and Krizner noted his dad has provided his greatest influence. However, both share success in the classroom and on the basketball court, and it's for those reasons the pair was selected as Geibel Catholic's winter representatives for the Herald-Standard Scholar-Athlete program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.