Neither Maria Ruggieri nor Enzo Fetsko were able to close out their final spring season as high school athletes because of the coronavirus pandemic, but both warranted enough notice on the field and in the classroom throughout their senior year to be honored as Geibel Catholic's spring representatives for the Herald-Standard Scholar-Athlete program. Both student athletes plan to attend Saint Vincent College in the fall with Fetsko looking to play basketball and major in finance, with Ruggieri seeking a nursing degree.
Geibel Catholic selects Ruggieri, Fetsko as Spring Scholar-Athletes
- By Jim Downey jdowney@heraldstandard.com
