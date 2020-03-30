Caitlyn Dugan is a four-year letterman in softball and volleyball. The Lady Rockets' pitcher, she helped lead her team to the WPIAL semifinals last year. A four-year captain in volleyball, her teams made the postseason three times. Caitlyn was All-WPIAL twice, all-section twice and all-county four times in volleyball. In softball she was all-county twice. Caitlyn, who has a 4.0 GPA, is NHS treasurer, Yearbook Editor, Student Council President, on the Academic Team and coaches middle school volleyball at J-M.
Online Poll
Recent Headlines
- School, business closures extended 'indefinitely' across Pennsylvania
- Pennsylvania unemployment claims hit historic highs following COVID-19 shutdowns
- Police: Uniontown man intentionally crashed vehicle during argument
- DOC quarantines all facilities to prevent COVID-19 spread
- Accurate Census count amid COVID-19 measures discussed in state panel
- H-S poll results: More than one out of six think officials are overreacting to COVID-19
- Belle Vernon church offers drive-thru prayer
- U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs helps new veterans receive a Solid Start
- Ringgold School District tentatively sets remote instruction start date for April 1
- Ringgold accepts resignation of superintendent, appoints acting superintendent
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.