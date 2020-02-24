Laurel Highlands seniors Keandre Cook and Jenna Roscoe may compete in sports that don’t have much in common, but the duo has had success in both while also being strong students in the classroom.
Cook has been a two-year starter in basketball. The forward can do a little bit of everything on the court, and was very pleased to reach the playoffs this season.
Roscoe, who competes in the 500 and 100 freestyle swimming races, qualified for the state championships last year.
Cook, who plans to study business in college with the hopes of starting his own company, has a 3.7 GPA.
Roscoe would like to attend West Virginia University and major in health and well-being. She aspires to be employed in the health field. Roscoe carries a 4.0 GPA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.