Kaia Zungri wound have been a four-year letterman in softball and was a past member of the Herald-Standard All-Area Team and the FCCA All-County Team. Kaia, who hit two home runs in a game against Armstrong last year, has a 4.9 GPA. Nathan Zimcosky, who has a 4.3 GPA, would have been a three-year letterman in baseball and helped lead the Mustangs to the WPIAL final for the first time in school history last year. He was part of the H-S All-Area Baseball team the past two years and also lettered in golf for the Mustangs.
