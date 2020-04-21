Charles "Chuck" Lash was a three-year starter as an outfielder and pitcher in baseball heading into his senior season. He was a four-year starter in basketball and a three-year starter in football. Chuck was a team captain in all three sports. He is a rare three-time H-S Scholar-Athlete. Kailey Stover would have been a four-year letterman and three-year starter for a softball team that made the playoffs the last two years. She was a four-year letterman and senior captain in both volleyball and cheerleading, and a two-year starter in volleyball.
