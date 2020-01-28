Dylan Bradshaw is a three-year letterman and senior starter in basketball who played a key role in the Greyhounds' run to the PIAA semifinals last year. He is a four year starter in soccer and was named all-section. He also participates in track & field. Qitarah Hardison is a four-year starter in basketball who was named all-section twice and has led the Lady Greyhounds into the playoffs for the first time since 2014. She is a four-year letterman and three-year starter in soccer who also has participated in track & field and softball.
