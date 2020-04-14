Dawayne Howell lettered in four sports at Monessen. He was a three-year starter in football (all-conference), a two-year starter in basketball and baseball, and started one year in soccer. He helped the Greyhounds win two section titles in basketball and is a member of the Youth Council Club. Dominic Tineri lettered three years in football and track, and was a team captain in both sports, and lettered one year in soccer. Howell and Tineri were both part of Monessen's 2018 conference title football team. Tineri is a member of NHS and was vice president of the Spanish Club.
