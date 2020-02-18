Heather Gardner holds an amazing nine school swimming records. The team captain specializes in the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke and has won two silver medals and four gold medals in those events at the WPIAL championships, as well as three PIAA silver medals and one fourth-place medal. Jacob "JJ" Johnson is one of the area's best two-sport stars. He's a four-year starter and 1,000-point scorer in basketball and rushed for 1,102 yards as a senior wide receiver/running back in football. He helped both teams reach the playoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.