Sydney Kanuch would have been a four-year starter for a softball team that has won 36 consecutive section games with back-to-back undefeated regular seasons. She helped the Lady Vikings win three section titles and the 2017 PIAA championship. Joe Shrum would have been a four-year starter for a baseball team that made the postseason three times and reached the WPIAL final in 2017. Last year he pitched six scoreless innings to earn the win in an 8-0 upset of defending state champ Ringgold in a first-round playoff game.
Mount Pleasant selects Kanuch, Shrum as Spring Scholar-Athletes
