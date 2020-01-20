Danika Evans is a four-year letterman in swimming whose 200 & 400 relay teams have qualified for the WPIAL championships the past two seasons and earned an eighth-place medal last year. She also participates in track & field and was a field commander in marching band. Luke Wyvratt, a three-year letterman and two-year starter in basketball, helped lead the Rams to the WPIAL and PIAA playoffs last year, and is averaging 20 ppg, 9 rpg and shooting 67% so far this year. His Union Cleaners team won the Budd Grebb League title last summer.
