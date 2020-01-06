Bret Huffman is a four-year letterman in football and a starter on a Scotties team that reached the postseason for the first time since 1979 this fall. Huffman is also a four-year letterman and starter in wrestling. Sarah Pisula is a four-year letterman in basketball and volleyball. She helped the Lady Scotties reached the WPIAL playoffs and win a first-round game last year. In volleyball she was third-team all-section as a freshman and sophomore and first team as a junior and senior. She is class vice president and has a 4.0 GPA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.