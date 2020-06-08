Josephine Maher was a three-year letterwinner in track & field for Uniontown. A senior with a 4.35 GPA, Maher also earned three letters in cross country as well as two letters in swimming, and was a team captain on both squads. Logan Maust, a senior with a 4.25 GPA, was captain of the cross country team, qualified for the PIAA championships and won the FCCA title for the second straight year in his senior season. He also was an FCCA champion in track & field as a junior, winning the 1,600 but, like Maher, lost his senior track season to the pandemic.
