Basketball is very important in the lives of Waynesburg Central seniors Lucas Garber and Emma Mankey, but succeeding in the classroom is just as important for the Raider duo.
Garber, who was a 1,000-point scorer in his career, plans to attend a four-year college or university and major in environmental engineering. He looks forward to becoming an environmental engineer.
Mankey, who is also a member of the track & field team, aspires to study pre-medicine at a four-year university. She would like to graduate med school at LECOM and start out as a osteopathic doctor.
Garber carries a 3.75 GPA and Mankey has a 4.0.
