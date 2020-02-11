Hattie Boucher, the daughter of Chris and Mary Boucher, is a four-year letterman and three-year starter in basketball. She also is a three-year member of the varsity golf team will be a four-year letterman in track & field in the spring where she is a thrower specializing in shot put. Lee Ritzer, the son of Brennan and Kathleen Ritzer, is a three-year member of the varsity wrestling team, currently wrestling at 138 pounds. He also participates in MMA where he's won several tournaments.

