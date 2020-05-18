Julia Milcoff would have been a four-year letterman in track & field. She specialized in discus but also participated in the shot put, javelin and 300 hurdles. Milcoff was also a multi-letterwinner in volleyball and was named all-section. Cody Ulander would have been a four-year letterman in baseball and started on last year's team which won a section title, reached the WPIAL semifinals and qualified for the PIAA playoffs. He singled and scored the winning run in a first-round 4-3 walk-off victory over Central Valley.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.