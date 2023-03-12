Rune Lawrence didn’t let an ankle injury slow him down.
That meant Brookville’s Jackson Zimmerman stood little chance against the Frazier junior.
The top-seeded Lawrence earned his third consecutive PIAA Class AA wrestling gold medal by pinning Zimmerman 42 seconds into the second period in the 190-pound final at the Giant Center in Hershey on Saturday.
The victory put him one ahead of his brother, Thayne Lawrence, who won two state titles with the Commodores.
Lawrence reached the final by pinning Magnus Lloyd of General McLane in 55 seconds in the semifinals. He edged Jacob Jones of Saucon Valley in the quarterfinals, 1-0, with a third-period escape.
“He hurt his ankle in the quarterfinal match,” Frazier coach Buck Watkins said. “But after that he was so focused and knew what he had to do. Sometimes with an injury things don’t go your way so you learn to adapt and adjust and take care of business. He did that.”
Lawrence had little trouble with the fifth-seeded Zimmerman, building up a 7-2 lead before putting him away.
“The objective was to get one takedown, get on top and finish it quickly,” Watkins said. “And that’s exactly what he went out there and did.”
Despite Lawrence’s dominance, Watkins pointed out a fourth straight title will take even more work.
“He’s got a goal of winning four, but somebody’s waking up each morning training to beat him,” Watkins said. “There are people out there aiming for him who’d love to knock him off. You’ve got to stay focused and always stay ready.”
Watkins lauded Lawrence for his work ethic.
“He’s a three-time state champ, he’s placed at every tournament he’s ever entered but he’s still not satisfied,” Watkins said. “He’s a great person, a great student and a great athlete who works incredibly hard. Most importantly, he believes in himself. And each year he’s gotten better.”
Watkins has helped build the Commodores’ wrestling program from the ground up to where a team that began with just a few wrestlers now qualified for the WPIAL team tournament for the first time this year.
Frazier also had two other wrestlers qualify for the PIAA tournament. Freshman Jonah Erdely went 0-2 at 145 and sophomore Ryan Celaschi went 1-2 at 152.
“If there was a small phrase to describe Frazier wrestling it would be that Rome wasn’t built in a day but they were laying brick 24-7,” Watkins said. “That’s how I feel about the Frazier wrestling program with each individual.
“A lot of guys are here working out everyday, sometimes twice a day, each individual trying to build their own legacy. A group of them are now together that have gone on and taken that philosophy and helped really turn the corner for the program as a whole.”
Watkins isn’t about to rest on his laurels, though.
“My goal as a coach is to get 13 weight classes, 13 guys each year and win 13 state titles,” Watkins said. “You never can step back and relax.”
