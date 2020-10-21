HERMINIE -- Laurel Highlands had already clinched its second Section 3-AAA girls volleyball title in three years when it entered Yough Senior High School for its regular-season finale Tuesday night.
The Mustangs wanted this one all to themselves though.
Laurel Highlands swept away the Lady Cougars, 3-0, to claim sole possession of first place in the standings, a spot they were forced to share with Thomas Jefferson in 2018.
"That was our goal from the beginning and we were able to accomplish that," LH coach Emily Konter said. "Step one done, playoffs still yet to come. So we're looking for much more hopefully."
The Mustangs won by scores of 25-20, 25-15 and 25-17 to finish at 11-1 in the section, while Yough falls to 2-9.
Alison Humberston led the way for Laurel Highlands with 12 kills and 15 digs. Shannon Watkins totaled 26 assists and five kills, Maddie Wheeler racked up 26 digs and Morgan Wheeler chipped in with six kills.
The 5-foo-5 Watkins' usual stellar all-around performance included a deft touch at the net that frustrated Yough's front line.
"That's all on her work ethic and the training that she does to be able to get up, at that height, where she's still be able to contest at the net and put up a bit of an offense so that way we can keep the defense on its toes," Konter said of the Geibel Catholic transfer. "She's been a great addition to our team."
Watkins' entrance meant a change in position for Maddie Wheeler, something the senior captain gladly accepted.
"Maddie is a great player and leader," Konter said. "She's been a captain all four years and she's been a great teammate. I think that showed this year when she was willing to make the switch from center to libero since she had played that position before. She saw that would give us the best possible lineup."
Laurel Highlands jumped out to a 10-2 lead in the first set. Yough fought back but could never get closer than four before falling by five to go down 1-0.
The Lady Cougars battled back from a 13-6 deficit with six straight points to pull within one in the second set, prompting Konter to use a timeout.
"It really was just to get them to take a deep breath and refocus a little bit," Konter said. "We needed to look at what was open on the court and make sure that we were putting balls over in a tougher position, causing them a little more chaos so they couldn't run their offense."
The Mustangs responded immediately.
A well-placed tip by Sidney Grimm, a kill by Humberston and a service ace by Maria Brown started an 11-point run out of the timeout that all but put the set away. The spurt included three kills by Humberston, who drew praise from Konter.
"It's been great watching Alison develop," Konter said of the senior. "She saw some of the court her freshman year and was able to help us out, and each year she's stepped into a bigger role as a hitter, especially this year.
"We've been working on mixing up some of her shots so that she still has that powerful hit but also is able to keep the defense honest with a tip or some other shots."
Brown's run of service points accented one of LH's strengths.
"We focus a lot on serve and serve receive," Konter said. "That's a huge part of volleyball so we try to put a lot of emphasis on that at every one of our practices, so a lot of girls on our team are able to put over some consistent tough serves. Maria happened to be up and got us a nice run backed by her teammates."
Laurel Highlands shot out to a 4-0 lead in the third set and never trailed in wrapping up the match.
Yough seniors Kayleah Glesk, Savannah Manns, Kaylyn Odelli, Mady Ritenour, Liberty Wilkins and Makayla Mackanick all played their last home match under second-year coach Emma Olsen, whose team wraps up its regular season at Belle Vernon Thursday night.
"I think there's been a lot of growth and I've been really happy seeing the development in the players," Olsen said. "I'm hoping we keep moving forward. We've been kind of up and down, but when we're up they've played really well.
"This is an extremely tough section, so our record isn't great but you try to get them to realize it's not always about winning, and that they're making progress."
Maria Vanyo led the Lady Cougars with eight kills and Glesk had seven kills and 15 digs. Manns added 19 assists and Ally Elkins played a solid all-around game.
Olsen commended the Mustangs.
"That's a really good team," she said. "They're very good at moving the ball around and playing smart volleyball."
The Mustangs played without junior starter Bella Buwawa for precautionary reasons. Buwawa was injured midway through LH's match at Thomas Jefferson on Oct. 6, which wound up being the Mustangs' lone section loss, 3-1.
"I rested Bella tonight to try to get her a little more of a break coming back from her injury," Konter explained. "Last Thursday she got cleared. But I think those extra few days will be helpful in the long run."
Konter now has two section titles and two second-place finishes in her four years at LH, but deflected credit for her success to her players.
"I've been really fortunate to have some good girls come through the program," she said. "When we've lost good seniors we've been able to have other players step in and do well. It's been a good, building program and also, for me, it's just been good luck that I've been able to coach some great talent."
The WPIAL playoff pairings will be released Monday afternoon.
