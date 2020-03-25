Woody Widenhofer, a longtime coach who won four Super Bowls as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ coaching staff, has died at the age of 77.
Ryan Widenhofer, who lives in Nashville, said that his father suffered a minor stroke earlier this month. While still in the hospital and preparing to begin rehabilitation, the elder Widenhofer suffered a second more severe stroke Saturday night and died Sunday.
“We are saddened to learn of the passing of Woody Widenhofer,” Steelers president Art Rooney II said. “Woody played an important role coaching our famed Steel Curtain defense when he helped us win four Super Bowls in the 1970s. He coached some of the best linebackers in NFL history during his time in Pittsburgh and was later elevated to defensive coordinator, where he guided the defense in our Super Bowl XIV victory over the Los Angeles Rams.
“A local native of Butler, Woody will be missed by those who knew him and played under him. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Widenhofer family.”
A linebacker at Missouri from 1961-64, Widenhofer spent four years in the college ranks before joining the Steelers’ coaching staff as the team’s linebackers coach in 1973. With Widenhofer’s assistance, the Steelers boasted the league’s best linebacker corps that included seven-time Pro Bowler Andy Russell and Hall of Famers Jack Ham and Jack Lambert. The trio helped lead the Steelers to back-to-back championships in 1974 and 1975 and a third Super Bowl title in 1978.
In 1979, Widenhofer replaced Bud Carson as Pittsburgh’s defensive coordinator. With their younger defenders complementing the ability of Lambert, Ham, defensive linemen Joe Greene, L.C. Greenwood, Dwight White, and defensive backs Mel Blount, Donnie Shell and Mike Wagner, Widenhofer’s unit boasted the league’s fifth-best scoring defense while helping the Steelers win another Super Bowl.
Widenhofer, who remained with the Steelers through the 1983 season, was the Lions’ defensive coordinator from 1989-92, helping Detroit advance to the NFC title game in 1991. He served two seasons on Bill Belichick’s staff in Cleveland before returning to the college ranks in 1995. He retired from coaching in 2007.
