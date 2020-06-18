The Atlantic Coast Conference is moving its football media days online because of concerns about COVID-19.
The ACC Football Kickoff was originally scheduled to be held at The Westin in Charlotte, North Carolina. It has been rescheduled for July 21-23 with coverage on the ACC Network. Commissioner John Swofford said each of the conference’s 14 head coaches and selected players will be featured.
All 10 FBS conferences have now announced that their media days will be altered because of the pandemic, with most going virtual. The Big Ten has not made a final decision on its media days.
