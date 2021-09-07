Landan Stevenson did a little bit of everything in helping Mapletown earn a 20-14 non-conference football victory at Northgate last Friday night.
Mapletown (2-0) roared out to a 20-0 lead in the first quarter with Stevenson accounting for all of those points. The junior running back had touchdown runs of 2 and 6 yards and then returned a punt 58 yards for a TD. He also kicked two extra points.
The Flames (1-1) fought back with 14 points in the third quarter on touchdown passes by Austin Mitchell of 55 yards to Jaden Mitchell and 48 yards to Lewis Clark.
Mapletown’s defense blanked Northgate in the fourth quarter to preserve the win, thanks in large part to an outstanding play by Stevenson.
A Northgate runner broke free with just under four minutes remaining only to have Stevenson track him down around the Maples 35-yard line and yank the ball from him while making the tackle.
“It was just a fantastic play by Landon,” Mapletown coach George Messich said. “He played a tremendous game, and I was happy with how our kids hung in there.”
After the fumble recovery, the Maples’ offense made a pair of first downs to run out the clock.
Stevenson carried 23 times for 129 yards, had three receptions for 35 yards and led the Maples in tackles with 10.
Mapletown’s Max Vanata completed 5 of 12 passes for 36 yards. Mitchell connected on 8 of 14 throws for 136 yards. Both quarterbacks threw one interception.
Mitchell led the Flames with 45 rushing yards on 11 attempts and Davontae Christie had three catches for 33 yards.
The Maples churned out 224 yards on the ground.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.