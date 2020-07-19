The following are programs offered for those of all ages at Uniontown Public Library. To take part in the free programs, participants do not have to be members of the library.
Livestreaming programs for children
Magician Doc Dixon will present the show “Knights of the Library Table” on Thursday, July 23 at 1 p.m.
Cris Johnson will show children ages 7-12 how to do magic tricks with items found around the house on Thursday, July 30 at 1 p.m.
On-demand programs for children
Stage Right will bring children’s books to life through performances of “Popcorn Dragon” and “The Real Story of the Three Little Pigs.”
Shadow Camp, 30-minute workshops of shadow puppet skits, artist guidance, and simple at-home activities, are available for children ages 7-11.
Music, comedy and positive lessons are available from Josh and Gab in a performance focused on kindness, creativity and the celebration of reading.
Rick “Eugene” Brammer presents the world of science through demonstrations and experiments.
Livestreaming programs for teens
A Breakout game of spine-chilling adventures to uncover a mansion’s mysteries will be played live on Thursday, July 23 at 7 p.m.
A live master improv comedy class will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. The hourlong program by Walt Frasier, involves mastering comedy games, tricks and jokes.
On-demand programs for Teens
Cris Johnson presents mastering the power of influence
Ten at-your-own paces challenges, featuring participation prizes, are also available online. Registration is required.
Livestreaming programs for adults
A live master improv comedy class will be held on Tuesday, July 28 at 7 p.m. The hour-long program by Walt Frasier includes interactive musical comedy improvised based on audience suggestions and participation.
An online breakout game for adults will be played on Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 7 p.m. Adults will work with a team to beat the clock in a plane hijacking adventure.
On-demand programs for adults
Cris Johnson is presenting an online program to help master and manage stress.
At-your-own paces challenges, featuring participation prizes, are also available online. Registration is required.
To register for children or teen activities, visit www.uniontownlib.org, the Uniontown Public Library Facebook page, or call 724-437-1165.
To register for adult activities, visit https://bit.ly/UPADULTREG or call 724-437-1165.
